Eighth-generation Lexus ES to be previewed in Malaysian showrooms from Oct 31-Nov 1 – from RM366,888 est

In Cars, Lexus, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 29 October 2026 10:16 am

Lexus Malaysia appears to be inching closer to launching the eighth-generation (XZ20) Lexus ES, which made its global debut last April and was first teased for our market in July this year. Across its social media pages, the company indicated that the sedan will be previewed at Lexus showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia from October 31 to November 1.

“Something extraordinary awaits. A glimpse is only the beginning. Be among the first to discover a new expression of Lexus and what it means to move above the noise,” reads the caption accompanying a teaser shot of the ES’ front fender that features a distinctive L-shaped trim.

Referring to a page dedicated to the all-new ES, Lexus Malaysia has already confirmed an estimated starting price of RM366,888 as well as a hybrid powertrain. The latter is Lexus’ sixth-generation system and comes in two flavours: the ES300h and ES350h.

While the page did not hint at a fully electric powertrain, we should point out that the ES is also available with a fully electric powertrain – a first for the nameplate. This comes in ES350e and ES500e variants and could be how we “move above the noise.” Indonesia gets a hybrid and EV option, mind you.

For a brief recap of the ES, it is now built on a revised version of the TNGA-K platform and is larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 5,140 mm long (+165 mm), 1,920 mm wide (+55 mm), between 1,555 to 1,560 mm tall (+105/110 mm) and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm (+80 mm). These figures bring the ES even closer to the LS, although the latter is longer still at 5,235 mm and its wheelbase spans 3,125 mm.

GALLERY: Lexus ES350h at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: 2025 Lexus ES official photos