In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 October 2026 9:21 pm

The Mazda CX-80 is the brand’s flagship SUV in Malaysia, a six-seater plug-in hybrid that went on sale here in September 2025 at RM331,610 on-the-road without insurance. Mazda Malaysia has since cut that to RM296,610, but this Carro Certified example undercuts even the new price by more than RM72,000.

It’s a 2025 CX-80 2.5 PHEV AWD with just 6,959 km on the clock, and it’s going for RM223,800. That’s over RM107,000 less than what early buyers paid at launch.

Built on Mazda’s rear-drive-based large platform

The CX-80 sits on Mazda’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, the “large product” platform it shares with the CX-60. The engine is mounted longitudinally, the layout is rear-wheel-drive based and power goes through an eight-speed automatic. That’s the recipe you’d usually find in premium German SUVs.

It’s also a big step up from the CX-8, which is built on Mazda’s older platform shared with the CX-5, with a transversely mounted engine and front-wheel drive as the base layout.

Suspension is by double wishbones at the front and a multi-link set-up at the rear, with ventilated disc brakes all round. The CX-80 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with 235/50R20 tyres.

328 PS plug-in hybrid with 65 km of electric range

Power comes from Mazda’s plug-in hybrid system. A 2,488 cc naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine makes 191 PS and 261 Nm, and an electric motor between the engine and the eight-speed automatic adds 175 PS and 270 Nm.

Together, they produce 328 PS and 500 Nm, sent to all four wheels through a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is 195 km/h.

The motor draws from a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that’s good for up to 65 km of electric driving on the NEDC cycle. If you can charge at home, that’s enough to cover most daily commutes without using any petrol. At up to 7.2 kW AC, a full 0-100% charge takes two and a half hours.

Six seats, with captain’s chairs in the middle row

The CX-80 is 4,995 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall. Its 3,120 mm wheelbase is 190 mm longer than that of the CX-8 and CX-9, both of which it replaces. Ground clearance is 175 mm, and the car weighs 2,342 kg.

Malaysian cars have a six-seat layout. The second row gets a pair of captain’s chairs with heating, ventilation and power reclining, plus a centre console between them. They slide forward at the touch of a button for access to the third row, which is split 50:50.

There’s 258 litres of boot space behind the third row, more than the CX-8’s 209 litres. Upholstery is tan Nappa leather.

Loaded with kit

The driver gets a 10-way power-adjustable seat with memory, Mazda’s driver personalisation system and an electrically adjustable steering column, and the front passenger seat is also 10-way power-adjustable.

There’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a head-up display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen operated by Mazda’s rotary commander control, with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Also fitted are a 12-speaker Bose sound system, six USB-C ports, a wireless charger and auto-levelling LED headlamps.

Safety-wise, there are seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knees. Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, Cruising and Traffic Support, Smart Brake Support autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross-traffic alert and driver monitoring. The CX-80 also gets off-road traction assist.

Carro Certified, with Mazda’s warranty and free service

This car has passed Carro’s 160-point inspection and is verified to be free of major accident and fire damage. It comes with Carro’s five-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.

New CX-80s in Malaysia come with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year, 100,000 km free maintenance package. With 6,959 km on the clock, this 2025 car is still backed by the balance of both.

The deal

2025 Mazda CX-80 2.5 PHEV AWD, 6,959 km, automatic, six seats

RM223,800, or from an estimated RM2,453 a month (90% loan over nine years at a 3.5% flat rate)

More than RM72,000 below the RM296,610 price of a new CX-80

Available for viewing and test drives at Carro’s Klang Valley branch

View the full listing and gallery here, or chat on WhatsApp to book a viewing or test drive.

Browse more inspected, warranted used cars at paultan.org/used-cars.