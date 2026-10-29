MG ZS launched in Malaysia – largest B-SUV in town, 170 PS 1.5T and 215 PS Hybrid+ variants, CKD from RM104k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / 29 October 2026 1:08 pm

SAIC Motor Malaysia has launched the MG ZS, the B-segment SUV that was previewed at KLIMS 2026 in June. The ZS is CKD locally assembled and comes in two variants – the 1.5 Turbo at RM103,900 and the Hybrid+ at RM109,900, both on-the-road excluding insurance. The final RRPs are slightly below estimated figures, which were RM105k and RM115k.

MG is offering early bird rewards worth RM3,000 and five years free maintenance with the ZS (previously announced as three years). Also, from now until December 31, the 1.5T will come with a ‘special financing package’ in collaboration with Hong Leong Bank and Bank Rakyat, while Hybrid+ buyers will receive an extra RM3,000 ‘year-end reward’ on top of the early bird perks.

“The MG ZS brings together advanced powertrain technology, sleek and sporty styling, and practical features to meet the diverse needs of urban motorists. With an option of either 1.5T or the Hybrid+ powertrain, customers can decide what best suits their driving needs and preferences,” said Emory Qi, MD of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

This generation of ZS is much larger than the one before, which some of you might remember as the ZS EV, one of MG Malaysia’s launch models alongside the MG4 back in March 2024. It’s over 100 mm longer (4,430 mm) and nine mm wider (1,818 mm), with a 29 mm longer wheelbase (2,610 mm).

That’s enough millimetres for MG to claim that the ZS is the largest B-segment SUV in town, and it does indeed look big in the metal. You also get 443 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,457 litres with the rear seats folded.

The hybrid’s 102 PS/128 Nm 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle naturally-aspirated four-pot is paired with a 136 PS/250 Nm electric motor, a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and a 1.83-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery.

Total system output is 215 PS and 465 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, while achieving claimed fuel consumption of 4.7 litres per 100 km. MG says that the ZS is the fastest B-segment hybrid SUV in the market, while offering a range of up to 870 km on a 41-litre fuel tank. It can operate in electric-only mode at speeds of up to 80 km/h, depending on situation.

If you prefer a pure-petrol setup, the Turbo’s 1.5-litre turbo-four makes 170 PS/275 Nm and is mated to a CVT with eight virtual ratios. Claimed combined FC is 6.9 litres per 100 km. MG goes out of the way to point out that the CVT was designed to handle up to 325 Nm and the powertrain was engineered for long-term durability.

Highlighted features include ‘Connected Hunter Eyes’ headlights, LED taillights, 18-inch alloys with 215/50 tyres, a 12.3-inch ‘floating’ infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a digital instrument cluster of the same size. The all-black interior has perforated leatherette seats, and the front chairs are ventilated. There’s also a panoramic sunroof. Full specs attached below.

On the safety front, it’s lengkap. This five-star ANCAP-rated car comes with the MG Pilot ADAS 2.5 suite with 16 driver assist features as standard. Finally, the MG iSmart app allows owners to remotely access and control key vehicle functions from their phones. The MG ZS is available in four colours – Andes Grey, Silver, York White and the Flare Red displayed at MG’s 1 Utama roadshow. We’re not getting the black option seen at KLIMS.

SAIC Motor Malaysia is offering the first 3,000 ZS customers an upgraded warranty package with a seven-year, unlimited mileage vehicle warranty. The hybrid battery is covered by a separate eight-year, 160,000 km warranty. Again, the 1.5 Turbo is priced at RM103,900 while the Hybrid+ goes for RM109,900. Early birds get a RM3,000 rebate plus five years free maintenance; throw in another RM3,000 for the Hybrid+.

It adds up to quite an attractive price for the Hybrid+, and the big-bodied ZS could also appeal to those who prefer a more traditional cockpit layout with physical buttons in places you’d expect them to be, over the trend of packing everything into a large screen. What do you think of this new entry?

Click to enlarge spec sheet

GALLERY: MG ZS Hybrid+ in Malaysia

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GALLERY: MG ZS Turbo in Malaysia