Nissan opens its first Nismo Performance Centre outside of Japan in Australia – supported by Omori Factory

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Gerard Lye / 29 October 2026 12:36 pm

Nissan has officially launched a new Nismo Performance Centre in Australia, its first to be located outside of Japan. This comes a few months after the company announced plans for the facility in May as part of a global expansion of the Nismo brand.

Located at Ferntree Gully Nissan in Melbourne, the facility provides Australian customers direct access to the famous Nismo Omori Factory in Japan. Support comes in the form of advanced vehicle restoration programmes, supply of authentic Nismo performance and heritage parts as well as the knowledge of factory-certified Nismo meisters.

According to Nissan, the establishment of a Nismo Performance Centre outside of Japan is important as it looks to expand the Nismo model line-up, market presence, heritage as well as restoration and parts businesses to more customers. The company also said that additional centres are planned in Australia from 2027, with other priority markets set to get their own.

“The opening of the first Nismo Performance Centre outside Japan is an important milestone in our global expansion. Our focus is on bringing the brand closer to customers in the right markets, with the right products, services and experiences,” said Yutaka Sanada, president and CEO of Nissan Motorsports & Customising.