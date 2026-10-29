Tesla CyberCab on display in Malaysia – driverless taxi with butterfly doors, no steering wheel or pedals

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Anthony Lim / 29 October 2026 11:47 am

Tesla Malaysia has begun the series of previews for the CyberCab, the autonomous vehicle starting its local tour at the first location, which is Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, where it will be on display at the Centre Court area on the ground floor from today, October 29 until November 1.

Following this, the two-seat robotaxi will head on to three more malls locations, two in the Klang Valley, and the last in Penang, concluding its tour on November 22. Tesla advisors will be on hand to carry out a 15-minute guided walkthrough of the car, should you be interested to know more about it. Complete that, and you’ll get a CyberCab mystery gift, while stocks last.

Here are the details of the tour locations:

Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur – October 29 to November 1

Sunway Square Mall, Selangor – November 3 to 9

Pavilion Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur – November 10 to 11

Gurney Plaza, Penang – November 13 to 22

The preview is essentially a showcase of the vehicle and tech behind it, but don’t expect it to come our way anytime in the near future. That’s because the country still has no autonomous driving regulations in place, and any fleet orders would simply have cars that can’t be placed on the road.

If you recall, PDRM has previously said that it has banned motorists from using automated driving systems to drive hands-free in Malaysia following an incident involving Autopilot.

Unveiled back in 2024, the CyberCab is Tesla’s purpose-built robotaxi – utilising just eight cameras, it is designed for fully autonomous operation, having no steering wheel, pedals, side mirrors or even a rear window. Novelties include butterfly doors – which are supposed to open and close automatically, although there is an access button on the exterior, located on the sill after the door – and a large touchscreen for passengers.

Designed on the basis of making production cheaper and manufacturing simpler, the front-wheel drive CyberCab feature exterior body panels that use reaction injection molding instead of paint to provide the gold colour, with plastic parts being welded ultrasonically. Keeping to the cost brief is the vehicle’s two-seat configuration, which the company says fits the bill of most rides, which are with single or two passengers.

Production of the Cybercab started at Gigafactory Texas in April this year. In September, Tesla began offering Cybercab rides to the public in limited areas of Austin, Texas, where it remains the sole location the model is operating in at the moment. Of course, the Robotaxi service is available on a wider scope, utilising the Model Y robotaxi in other locations; this also caters for rides requiring capacity for more than two passengers.

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