2027 CFMoto 500SR launched in Malaysia at RM29,988

In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2026 7:13 pm

Getting its official Malaysian launch is the 2027 CFMoto 500SR, priced at RM29,988. Available through authorised CFMoto Malaysia dealers in Galaxy Grey and Nebula White, the 500SR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, while direct market competition locally is the ZXMoto 500RR, priced identically at RM29,988.

Power comes from a 500 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC inline-four engine producing 78.8 PS at 12,500 rpm and 49 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Output rises to 81 hp with the Ram Air intake system activated.

The engine features Bosch electronic fuel injection, forged pistons and crankshaft, fracture-split connecting rods and an all-aluminium cylinder. Drive is channelled through a wet multi-plate slipper clutch.

The 500SR uses a steel tubular frame, suspended by 41 mm upside-down front forks and a multi-link rear shock absorber. Both ends are adjustable, with 120 mm of front travel and 130 mm at the rear.

Braking is done with twin 300 mm front discs with Nissin four-piston calipers and a 220 mm rear disc. Safety equipment includes dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode that switches off the rear wheel ABS, two-level traction control with ‘Off’ function, an adjustable steering damper and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

Riding information is displayed on a 6.2-inch colour TFT display with MotoPlay, an upshift-only quickshifter, five-level heated grips and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports provide up to 18 watts of power, while LED lighting is used throughout.

The 500SR rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels with CST S3N tyres measuring 120/70 at the front and 160/60 at the rear. Seat height is 790 mm or 795 mm, depending on configuration, while fuel tank capacity is 15.5 litres and kerb weight is 192 kg.