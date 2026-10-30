2027 Yamaha YZF-R9 arrives in Malaysia in Jan, RM68,000

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2026 6:02 pm

Arriving in Malaysia in Juanary is the 2027 Yamaha YZF-R9, priced at RM68,000 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Positioned as the flagship of Yamaha’s R-Series in Malaysia (what? No R1?), the R9 will be sold authorised Yamaha BLU Universe dealers nationwide and offered only in Icon Blue.

The YZF-R9 is powered by an 890 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline three-cylinder Crossplane engine producing 119 PS at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power goes through. six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, while the quickshifter comes with two modes – Setting 1 allows for upshifts when accelerating and downshifts on deceleration while Setting 2 allows downshifts while accelerating and upshifts while decelerating, intended for track use in specific cornering situations.

The engine is housed in an aluminium Deltabox frame weighing 9.7 kg, claimed to be the lightest aluminium frame Yamaha has used on a supersport model. The gravity-cast construction is designed to balance rigidity and flexibility for improved handling.

Suspension comprises of fully adjustable 43 mm KYB inverted front forks and a KYB rear shock absorber, while braking is handled by Brembo Stylema monoblock front calipers. Aerodynamics are assisted by MotoGP-inspired winglets developed through wind tunnel testing to generate downforce, reduce front-end lift and improve stability.

Electronics are managed by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), supporting lean-sensitive traction control, slide control, lift control and brake control. Riders can customise the settings through Yamaha Ride Control, while launch control is included for standing-start acceleration.

The R9 also supports the Y-TRAC Rev smartphone app, which works with Yamaha Y-Connect to provide lap timing, riding data analysis and ride-log storage. A virtual pit board allows team members to send instructions to the motorcycle’s instrument display.

A five-inch full-colour TFT display offers four selectable themes, including a dedicated Track mode with lap timing. Other riding information includes fuel level, consumption, coolant temperature and gear position.