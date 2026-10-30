In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 30 October 2026 7:00 pm

Just a day to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, takes place. The show runs this weekend, October 31 to November 1, which is tomorrow and Sunday, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Like previous editions, ACE 2026 promises lots of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles.

Leapmotor will have a trio of offerings on show at its booth, including the B03X, which is making its very first appearance in the country at ACE 2026. Aside from that special preview, the display will also showcase the B10 and C10 SUVs, and there’s some great news if you’re thinking of buying either one.

Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage is offering an additional RM5,000 rebate on both the B10 and C10. Only available at ACE, the exclusive offer makes both EVs even more tempting. The B10 also gets a complimentary EZ 5 Package worth RM11,188, which includes RM4,000 in insurance support that lowers the EV’s entry price.

Also included in the EZ 5 Package for the B10 is a 22 kW Wallbox Charger worth RM3,888, no less than RM1,200 in chargEV charging credits, a Premium Guard Elite Tint window film package worth RM1,600 and an exclusive Leapmotor key fob worth RM500. Add in the special RM5,000 rebate and that sounds like a really sweet deal, so be sure to find out more at ACE.

Aside from Leapmotor, brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

If you purchase a car at ACE 2026, you can look forward to extra benefits besides the various promotions offered by individual brands, because the first 200 confirmed bookings will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw, with prizes worth RM57,000 up for grabs.

These include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. There will also be goodie bags, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re planning to buy a new car, the place to get the best deals is at ACE 2026, which takes place this October 31 to November 1 at the SCCC. Find out more details about the event at the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there this weekend!