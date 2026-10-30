Acura NSX Roadster from 2012’s The Avengers goes up for auction – hand-crafted body over a first-gen NSX

In Acura, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 30 October 2026 2:06 pm

The year was 2012. Marvel’s The Avengers was celebrating its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on April 11, with actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man, arriving on the red carpet in a unique car that wasn’t an Audi.

That car is a one-of-a-kind Acura NSX Roadster, which is now officially up for auction on Cars & Bids and will make a public appearance at the Las Vegas Concours on October 31 where the winning bidder will be revealed after the online auction concludes on November 1.

Created specifically for the 2012 blockbuster film, the NSX Roadster was inspired by the NSX Concept revealed earlier the same year as a preview for the brand’s second-generation sports car. The reborn NSX, which was also sold as a Honda, would eventually arrive in 2015 before going away (again) in 2022.

Getting back to the “superhero supercar,” the NSX Roadster was designed by Acura’s Advanced Design Studio in Los Angeles under the direction of the brand’s former creative director Dave Marek. It featured a hand-crafted body that was laid over a first-generation NSX, so while it looked very striking on the outside, the interior is one from the 90s.

Also retained is its 3.0 litre VTEC naturally-aspirated V6 engine and five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels, which Robert Downey Jr. used to show up to the premiere. According to the listing, the car is finished in a custom paint matched to Iron Man’s armour and comes fitted with aftermarket sports seats as well as staggered wheels (18-inch front and 20-inch rear).

The ‘STARK 33’ licence plate it wears is also the same one seen in the film and there’s a certificate of authenticity along with a signed photo of Marek with the NSX awaiting the winning bidder. The sale of the NSX Roadster is in conjunction with Acura’s NSX 35th Anniversary celebration, with all proceeds going to support charitable initiatives.