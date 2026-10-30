Dunlop’s Journey To Rewards offers Touch ‘n Go eWallet cashback and a chance to win a 6D5N Tokyo trip for two!

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 30 October 2026 9:52 am

Time for new tyres? Why not give Dunlop a go – if the stars are aligned, you could win a 6D5N Tokyo trip for two! Even if you don’t win that, you’re guaranteed to get Touch ‘n Go eWallet cashback, commensurate with the number and size of tyres you’ve bought. Got your attention, haven’t we?

Yup, to take advantage of the 138-year old rubber brand’s Journey To Rewards campaign, just buy any of these between October 1 and December 31:

SP Touring R1

Blue Response TG

Sport Maxx 050/060/060+/Lux

Enasave EC300+/EC350+

Grandtrek PT2A/PT3A/PT5/PT5A

Grandtrek AT5/AT20/AT22/AT25/AT30/AT30 Touring

Grandtrek R/T01

e.Sport Maxx

Then register for the Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance E-Warranty within seven days of your purchase, and sit back – your eWallet cashback will be in within 30 days of successful E-Warranty registration. The cashback rewards are as follows for the tyre sizes purchased:

15-16 inches – RM40 per set of four tyres

17-18 inches – RM60 per set of four tyres

19 inches and up – RM100 per set of four tyres

Mind you, it’s not a must to buy four tyres to earn the cashback, because the reward is calculated per tyre. So for instance, if you buy two 17-inch tyres, you’ll get RM30.

Now, on to the Tokyo trip – each tyre you’ve bought earns you one lucky draw entry, so if you purchased a set of four, that obviously increases your winning chances. The prize includes round-trip flights, travel insurance and accommodation for two, and excludes meals, transport allowance, personal expenses and incidentals. The winner is set to be announced on January 15, 2027.

Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance currently provides one of the longest road hazard protection periods in Malaysia, with an extended 12+6 months of one-to-one tyre exchange protection. If an eligible tyre is damaged beyond repair due to qualifying road hazards such as potholes or punctures, customers can claim a replacement tyre of the same size and pattern. How’s that for peace of mind?