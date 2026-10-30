In Local News / by Danny Tan / 30 October 2026 6:22 pm

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Those who are travelling from KLIA this weekend, take note. The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 2026 a.k.a. MotoGP motorcycle race will be happening at the Sepang International Circuit this weekend and Malaysia Airlines is warning of traffic congestion, advising passengers to ‘budget’ additional time for the journey to the airport.

“Malaysia Airlines advises passengers travelling from KLIA between October 30 and November 1 to allow additional time to reach the airport due to expected traffic congestion. Heavy traffic and road delays are expected in the surrounding areas and on highways leading to KLIA during MotoGP, held at the Sepang International Circuit,” the airline said in a statement.

“While access to KLIA remains fully open, passengers are strongly advised to monitor real-time traffic updates from PDRM, plan alternative routes where necessary and consider using the KLIA Ekspres train service to ensure prompt arrival at the airport,” it added, reminding passengers that they need to arrive at KLIA at least three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights.

Share this with those who are travelling and take the train if possible. For those heading to MotoGP to witness the title fight, Rapid KL is providing shuttle buses from Pasar Seni and KLCC in the city centre, and from KLIA2 – details here.