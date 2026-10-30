Proton cars to get Google built-in from second half of 2027, along with all Geely Group brand vehicles

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Gerard Lye / 30 October 2026 3:50 pm

Future Proton vehicles will come with Google built-in following Geely Holding Group’s (ZGH) announcement of a strategic partnership with the multinational tech giant. In an official release, ZGH said it is bringing Google Automotive Services (GAS) to vehicles sold in markets outside of China and the United States (for obvious reasons) from the second half of 2027.

Through GAS, carmakers are able to license and integrate Google apps and services such as Gemini, Play, Maps and more directly into a vehicle’s native infotainment. Geely is technically no stranger to this, as Polestar, which is part of the group, has deployed the system in the Polestar 2 since 2020.

In Proton’s case, it is likely that the company’s (upcoming) Geely-based models will be the ones to get Google built-in, and not its own homegrown models. GAS requires an onboard internet connection to use its best features, and cars like the Saga are not connected from the factory unlike more advanced Geely-based models like the X50, X70 and S70.

However, it has to be said that Honda Malaysia also fits a few of its models with Google built-in without data connectivity, requiring owners to tether their own internet to get access to the complete suite of functions.

Besides Proton, vehicles from Geely, Lynk & Co, Riddara and smart will also come with Google built-in. With this partnership, Geely (and several of the brands under it) will join carmakers like Polestar, Volvo, Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, Renault, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Lincoln, Ford, Buick, Mitsubishi, BYD (international models), Alpine and Mazda in offering Google built-in vehicles.

“People increasingly expect the same level of convenience and connectivity in their cars as they enjoy in their everyday lives. Through our partnership with Google, we are bringing digital services directly into our vehicles to create a more seamless, intuitive and enjoyable driving experience,” said Shen Yuan, senior vice president and chief technology officer at ZGH.

“We are excited to bring Google built-in to more vehicles in ZGH’s portfolio. With this collaboration, we’re transforming the in-car experience for ZGH customers by providing drivers with their favorite apps, intuitive navigation and a personal AI assistant right from their dashboard,” commented Haris Ramic, Android for Cars product director at Google.