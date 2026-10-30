Government to stick with SST and improve it, says MoF – GST not being considered due to high cost of living

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 30 October 2026 10:43 am

The government will stick with the sales and services tax (SST) and currently has no consideration for the goods and services tax (GST) due to the ongoing burden of the cost of living, reports The Edge.

Second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government would continue to improve the SST to reduce the impact of cascading taxes and simplify compliance. He added that the SST provided room for a more progressive and targeted approach.

“The government can choose which goods and services to tax while exempting essential items. Although some of the tax may be passed on through prices, the scope of taxation can be determined with the people’s affordability in mind,” Amir Hamzah said in parliament yesterday (October 29, 2026).

On the GST, Amir Hamzah said the tax system tended to be regressive because lower-income groups typically spent a larger proportion of their income on goods and services. “In other words, even at the same tax rate, the burden relative to income is heavier for the people, particularly the B40 and M40 groups Therefore, any additional revenue must be assessed alongside the burden borne by the people,” he explained.

Data from Malaysia’s 2027 fiscal outlook and federal government revenue report showed that SST collections are estimated to increase to RM67 billion in 2026 from RM55.9 billion in 2025. A further rise to RM73.3 billion is projected for 2027, representing an increase of RM17.4 billion over two years.

“This increase demonstrates the SST’s ability to generate revenue to finance the country’s needs. At the same time, the government has the flexibility to determine which goods and services are taxed on a targeted basis while exempting essential items,” said Amir Hamzah. He added that while GST has advantages in terms of collection efficiency, transparency and the input tax credit mechanism, the tax system Malaysia chooses must take into account the people’s ability to pay.

The second finance minister also touched upon the matter of compliance, revealing that nearly 700,000 businesses were registered under the GST in 2018 compared to only about 130,000 under the SST in 2026. This indicates that more businesses would have to bear compliance costs under the GST system.

While the GST isn’t coming back, it was reported in August by The Star that prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had directed the ministry of finance to conduct a full study on the proposal to introduce a hybrid taxation system that combines the SST with GST.