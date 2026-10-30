KYT limited edition SIC Racing helmets, from RM559

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2026 8:01 pm

KYT and Sepang International Circuit (SIC) have launched two special-edition helmets featuring circuit-inspired graphics, with the TTR Jet priced at RM559 and TT-Revo full-face retailing at RM719. Unveiled during the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 2026, the TTR Jet SIC Racing and TT-Revo SIC Racing continue the collaboration between the Indonesian helmet manufacturer and SIC, which first introduced a co-branded helmet at the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP.

Both helmets feature graphics incorporating elements of the Sepang circuit layout and produced in limited numbers. The TTR Jet is capped at 3,000 units, while production of the TT-Revo is limited to 800 units.

The TTR Jet SIC Racing uses a thermoplastic outer shell with a polystyrene inner shell. The scratch-resistant visor features a quick-release mechanism and is compatible with Pinlock Max Vision 70, while a built-in sun visor provides additional protection in changing light conditions.

Other features include a ventilation system, removable and washable interior padding, and compatibility with helmet communication systems. It meets ECE 22.06 safety standards and uses a Double D-Ring fastening systemWeighing approximately 1,450 g, the TTR Jet is available in sizes S to 2XL.

The TT-Revo SIC Racing, meanwhile, uses an ADT-Resin thermoplastic shell offered in three shell sizes. Its wide, scratch-resistant visor is Pinlock-ready and features a quick-release mechanism. Ventilation is handled by five air intakes and four exhaust vents, while the interior lining is removable, washable and designed to absorb sweat.

Like the TTR Jet, the TT-Revo meets ECE 22.06 standards and uses a Double D-Ring retention system, making it suitable for racetrack use. It weighs approximately 1,550 g and is available in sizes M to 2XL. Both limited edition helmets will be sold through authorised KYT dealers and the brand’s official Shopee store.

The launch was attended by SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif and MKA Group business and motorsports director Doc Dol, alongside KYT riders Kasma Danial Kasmayuddin, Azroy Hakim Anuar and Khairul Idham Pawi.