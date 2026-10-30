Lexus LBX updated in Japan with improved chassis, new Sou colour – HUD, dashcam standard for all variants

In Cars, International News, Lexus / by Gerard Lye / 30 October 2026 12:34 pm

The Lexus LBX has received a running update on Japan, with sales of the revised compact SUV set to commence there from November 3 this year.

The changes are focused on improving the car’s ride and handling, starting with a thicker centre cross member that is aimed to enhancing body rigidity. The company also conducted further testing and tuning at the Nürburgring in Germany, resulting in the LBX’s dampers receiving revised valve characteristics for more supply body control over rough roads.

Additionally, the electronic power steering (EPS) control has been modified to deliver a more natural and reassuring steering feel. All variants of the LBX also now come standard with a coloured head-up display and a drive recorder.

The colour palette has also been revised to include a new option called Sou, which is a light shade of blue with metallic depth. All monotone colours are now available for Relax and Elegant variants, while two-tone options and Black Mica are offered for Cool and Active variants.

In Japan, the LBX is only offered with a hybrid powertrain based around a M15A-FXE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-three petrol engine making 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 120 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by a 1VM electric motor rated at 94 PS (93 hp or 69 kW) and 185 Nm for a total system output of 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW). An E-CVT is standard to drive the front wheels, with all-wheel drive (E-Four) being an option that adds a rear electric motor with 6.4 PS (6.3 hp or 4.7 kW) and 52 Nm.

Malaysia welcomed the LBX in July 2024, and it is currently offered in Premium and Luxury forms priced at RM199,888 and RM229,888 respectively. Both get the front-wheel drive hybrid system and can be optioned with a two-tone exterior for an extra RM1,500.