PM directs transport ministry and Rapid KL to address recurring train congestion issues, find solutions

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 30 October 2026 10:11 am

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the transport ministry to pay attention to train congestion issues and find solutions to address the issue immediately. His directive comes following a complaint posted yesterday on Threads by a user, identified as siti.anisahj, about overcrowding at train station platforms, the New Straits Times reports.

In his response to the post, Anwar, who is also finance minister, instructed transport minister Anthony Loke and Rapid KL to look into the issue to ensure an immediate solution was found. “This happens frequently, and it certainly disrupts the daily routines of the majority of the people. We must be more sensitive and take action,” he wrote. The prime minister’s response has drawn widespread public attention, garnering around 37,000 likes, nearly 360 comments and about 2,200 reposts.

Earlier, siti.anisahj posted several photos showing the daily congestion faced by train commuters, especially in the capital. “Assalamualaikum @anwaribrahim_my. Can we ask for a few more train coaches? It is like this every day. Driving means getting stuck in traffic, while taking the train means facing overcrowding,” she said.

Issues of congestion and disruptions to rail services have been occurring regularly, despite fewer train failures this year compared to previous years. On October 8, the Bukit Bintang station on the MRT Kajang Line experienced congestion due to a surge in passenger volume, with the situation lasting for about three hours. The back up also affected commuters at other train stations, including the Bangsar LRT station, where many passengers were left stranded.

Cable theft incidences have also played a significant part in causing service disruptions. On October 12, KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit train services were reportedly disrupted following two cable theft cases within hours along the airport rail corridor, forcing commuters to endure longer travel times and altered train schedules.

On October 16, a cable theft attempt on the MRT Kajang Line required a necessary power cut for safety reasons, affecting the train schedule in the morning. Prior to that, the same line suffered a cable theft near the Taman Equine station on October 4, affecting those who were heading to Sepang International Circuit for the Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia’s race day.