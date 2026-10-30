Portugal’s government to subsidise up to 80% of an EV’s value for low-income families – up to 20,000 EVs

In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 October 2026 4:05 pm

The Portuguese government has announced that it will support the purchase of up to 20,000 EVs for low-income families by subsidising up to 80% of each vehicle’s value, Xinhua reports.

“Freeing Portugal from dependence on fossil fuels is not a chimaera: it is an essential condition for a better future and less dependence on third parties,” environment minister Maria da Graca Carvalho said in parliament.

A separate scheme for the general population, with rules similar to those of previous programmes, will have a budget of approximately 50 million euros (RM227 million).

The government will also support the purchase of up to 9,000 EVs by micro-enterprises and promote the acquisition of more sustainable heavy vehicles, alongside investment in charging infrastructure. EV buses carrying workers and students in low-density areas will also be co-financed.

The country’s previous 10 million-euro (RM45 million) EV subsidy programme offered incentives of up to 4,000 euros (RM18k) for new EVs priced up to 38,500 euros (RM175k), or 55,000 euros (RM250k) for models with over five seats.

Conversely, here’s another story involving the EU, EVs and 80%, but the figure refers instead to tariffs proposed by Italy’s auto suppliers lobby on Chinese cars and parts.