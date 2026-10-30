Puspakom Kajang begins light commercial vehicle inspection – 800-vehicle daily capacity across 10 lanes

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 30 October 2026 3:37 pm

Puspakom has started inspections for light commercial vehicles at its flagship Kajang branch. The routine and re-routine inspections for LCVs mark the second phase of operations at the new facility. Now, business operators in Kajang, Semenyih, Beranang, Bangi and surrounding areas have an additional option for their vehicle inspection needs.

“Reaching this milestone reflects the team’s efforts to bring the next phase of Puspakom Kajang’s operations online as planned. Since the launch, the Kajang branch has been very well received. We will continue to introduce the remaining services progressively, with initial and re-initial inspections for light commercial vehicles scheduled to commence on November 23,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, CEO of Puspakom.

This follows the introduction of private vehicle inspections on October 5. Since Puspakom Kajang’s opening, the branch has recorded an average of 350 private vehicle inspections daily, which is around 40% higher than the average daily volume previously handled by the now-closed Pandan Mewah branch.

Meanwhile, a total of 87 bookings for LCV inspections, comprising 63 routine and 24 re-routine bookings, have been recorded from October 28-30. The next phase of Puspakom Kajang’s operational rollout is scheduled for November 23, when initial and re-initial inspections for LCVs are expected to start.

Puspakom Kajang, the largest inspection centre in Malaysia, has five inspection lanes dedicated to commercial vehicles and five lanes for private vehicles. The facility is designed to accommodate up to 800 vehicles daily at full capacity. The address is Lot 1A & 1B, Jalan P4/13, Bandar Teknologi Kajang. Operating hours are from 8am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday.

This coincides with the reduced service scope for the nearby Puspakom Bangi. From November 2, there will only be two tests available at that branch, which are Pemeriksaan Tukar Hak Milik (MV15) and Pemeriksaan Khas (B2), both for private vehicles.