Subang Jaya will be a KTM ETS hub in 2027 along with KL’s old train station – up to 14 extra daily services

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 30 October 2026 11:38 am

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Big news for those in Subang and surrounding areas. Subang Jaya will be a hub for KTM’s long distance ETS train service in 2027, along with KL’s old train station. These extra hubs means that it’s no longer necessary to board the ETS from KL Sentral, if you’re closer to Subang.

KTM says that the initiative is to widen access to rail services and offer alternative station choices to passengers, especially to help reduce the concentration on KL Sentral during peak hours and busy travel periods.

The extra hubs were announced along with extra ETS services for next year, from the current 44 scheduled services a day to 50 from Monday to Thursday, and 58 from Friday to Sunday. This increase of up to 14 daily services also involves the JB Sentral – KL Sentral – JB Sentral route, which will see an increase from eight to 12 daily services.

There will also be some changes for those who travel between ETS northern and southern sectors. From January 1, 2027, the direct ride from JB Sentral to Butterworth and Padang Besar (both ways) and Butterworth to Segamat (both ways) will no longer use the same train for the whole journey – passengers will have to change trains at KL Sentral.

Note that for now, one will have to purchase two tickets for such rides, such as from JB Sentral to KL Sentral, and from KL Sentral to Butterworth. KTM says that it is upgrading its ticketing system to allow for a single ticket purchase from December 2026. For now, double check the timing of the two tickets and take into account the time needed to switch trains at KL Sentral.

ETS and Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) tickets for January to March 2027 will be open for sale in stages from November 2. There will be 1,573,872 seats available over the three-month period, which is 39% more that what was offered in the same period this year. Subang folks, share this piece of good news to those who take the ETS.