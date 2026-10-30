Tesla Malaysia to add six more Supercharger stations by the end of 2026 – more locations are being planned

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Anthony Lim / 30 October 2026 4:00 pm

Earlier this month, Tesla Malaysia provided an update on its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, stating that there are presently 21 Supercharger stations – offering a total of 92 Superchargers – operational nationwide, an increase from the 15 Supercharging stations (with 68 Superchargers) from a year ago.

The company also indicated that it would be adding six additional charging sites across the country by the end of this year, and these will be operational in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban) and Penang.

The six upcoming additions were again highlighted in a brief presentation made during the Tesla CyberCab preview yesterday, and a check with the company revealed that all six will be Supercharger sites. It was also indicated that there are plans for more stations to be added to the network in the coming future, with these pending approval from local authorities (PBT).

Meanwhile, the number of Destination Charging stations remains at 18, with 78 Destination Chargers in total, up from 16 Destination Charging stations (with 73 Destination Chargers) a year ago. As reported in July, usage of these AC chargers is no longer free.

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