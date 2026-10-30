Zetrix AI’s MyEG receives RM353.13 million tax bill from LHDN, faces civil suit from Malaysian government

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 30 October 2026 9:51 am

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday (October 29, 2026), Zetrix AI announced that its wholly owned unit MyEG has received a tax bill of RM353.13 million from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) over transfer pricing matters for the years of assessment 2021 to 2023.

According to the filing, MyEG received a letter from LHDN on October 28 notifying it about the additional income tax assessment, which is comprised of two parts. The first is RM333.11 million in additional tax income relating to transfer pricing, while the other is RM20.02 million in deemed interest, including penalties.

The same letter also notified the company that the Malaysian government had filed a civil suit against it over the matter. “MyEG is confident in the merits of its position and will take all necessary steps to safeguard its interests, including defending its position through the appropriate legal channels where necessary,” the company wrote in its filing.

“Concurrently, MyEG has also filed an appeal to challenge the aforesaid additional income tax assessments before the Special Commissioners of Income Tax (PKCP) while seeking to resolve the matter amicably with LHDN,” it added.

Zetrix AI was suspended as a JPJ collection agent on October 5 this year after failing to remit RM314 million government revenue collected between May 19 and September 30. Following this, the company said it had submitted a proposal to the government to resolve outstanding remittances.

However, transport minister Anthony Loke said later that the government had yet to receive any payment. Earlier this week, Loke said any delay in remitting the money was a serious breach of contract and that the government would take legal action, which it now has.