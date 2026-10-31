ACE 2026: See all the brands, promos and test drives available at Setia City Convention Centre this weekend

In Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions / by Anthony Lim / 31 October 2026 6:35 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is up and running at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in Setia Alam. The show began today, Saturday, October 31 and runs until tomorrow, Sunday, November 1. Entry is free, and the show runs from 9am to 7pm.

Twenty-one brands are at the show, offering plenty of event deals on cars, EVs and motorcycles. Buyers who book a vehicle at ACE will get rewards from us on top of those deals. Last year, more than 800 buyers took home deals on cars at ACE 2025.

Here’s an overview of the main vehicle exhibits you’ll be able to catch at the event, from Audi to Zeekr.

BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad

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BMW: Special rebates are on offer for the 530i M Sport, i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro and 218 Gran Coupe Sport, and for demo units of the iX xDrive45 Sport. The X4 xDrive30i M Sport Pro, now in its last batch, and the 520i M Sport come with either special rebates or BMW Financial rates from 1.78%. The iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro is also on display.

MINI: ACE-exclusive special rebates are available on the JCW Countryman, Countryman S, Aceman, Convertible, and the MINI Paul Smith Edition in Inspired White.

BMW Motorrad: The new R 1300 GS with Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), F 450 GS with Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) and R 1300 RT will be on show, and the F 450 GS, R 1300 GS and C 400 GT are available for test rides.

The MY2026 R 1300 GS with Adaptive Height Control is offered with 2.99% financing, and all other 2026 BMW Motorrad models at 3.30% when bought with five years or 50,000 km of Service Inclusive and a two-year warranty extension. Rates apply to loans of RM30,000 and above over three to seven years, until December 31, 2026.

Chery

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Irresistible rebates await you at the Chery booth at ACE 2026, with up to RM15,000 being offered with the Tiggo 7. Meanwhile, the smaller Tiggo Cross is available with a RM8,000 rebate, with the amount extended to the kitted-up Tiggo Cross Sport Edition for a promotional price of RM83,800.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Tiggo 9 is the brand’s flagship SUV that is being offered with a rebate of RM18,000, bringing its price down to RM179,800. Chery also has something for those who want an SUV just a little smaller than the Tiggo 9, which is the Tiggo 8.

Dongfeng

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At ACE 2026, the Dongfeng 007 EV sedan gets a RM8,888 instant discount, bringing the Premium RWD down to RM161,000 and the Prime AWD to RM187,000. Both come with a six-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery and drive motor warranty, all with unlimited mileage. The same RM8,888 discount applies to the Dongfeng Vigo electric SUV.

EON

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Audi: The Audi Q7 S line, which is priced from RM369,990 inclusive of the Audi Assurance Package, comes with up to RM90,000 in rebates. Buyers get 5+2 years of warranty coverage, with the additional two years being an extended warranty by Tras. A Q7 test drive unit is at the show.

Proton: EON is offering rebates of up to RM13,000 on selected Proton models, and the new Saga MC3 gets a RM1,300 rebate. You’ll get exclusive EON merchandise with a minimum RM100 booking fee, and buying the extended warranty package gets you 10% off each eligible service appointment. The S70 MC1 is available for test drives throughout the show.

Proton eMas: Also through EON, the locally-assembled eMas 7 comes with up to RM10,000 in trade-in support, an extra RM7,000 rebate, a RM4,000 rebate for corporate buyers, a free 7 kW wallbox worth RM1,500 and a free V2L adaptor worth RM500. Test drives are available. The eMas 5 gets an extra rebate of up to RM3,000, corporate rebates of RM2,000 for the Prime and RM3,000 for the Premium, plus the same wallbox and V2L adaptor.

smart: There’s a year-end promotion on the smart #5 Brabus, available only at the show. The 646 PS/710 Nm electric SUV comes with a four-year vehicle warranty, four free services and an eight-year/200,000 km battery warranty, and there are free gifts and test drives all weekend.

Volkswagen: You’ll find rebates of up to RM72,000 on all Volkswagen models, and existing Volkswagen owners get RM10,000 in trade-in support when they buy a Tayron Elegance or Tayron R-Line, and a Tayron test drive unit will be at the show. Every Volkswagen comes with 5+2 years of warranty coverage, with the additional extended warranty by Tras.

GWM

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Fancy a Haval H6 HEV? You get exclusive Deepavali rewards worth RM17,000, interest rates from 0.97% and a free Touch ‘n Go RFID tag, plus five years of free maintenance including labour and parts and a 10-year engine and hybrid battery warranty.

The Tank 300 off-roader is also on show in ICE and HEV forms, with a lifetime engine and transmission warranty, five years of free maintenance inclusive of labour and parts, and a free TnG RFID tag. You can also test drive the Wey G9 HEV seven-seater MPV and get an early look at the Ora 5 HEV ahead of its launch in November.

Hyundai

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Hyundai by Karrus Automotive Group is offering instant savings of up to RM57,000 on the Hyundai range, including the Staria MPV with seven or 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the Stargazer MPV is priced from RM99,800, with an early bird package worth up to RM4,600. It also comes with Hyundai’s Resale Value Protection, which guarantees 70% of the RRP at year three (up to 60,000 km), 60% at year four (80,000 km) and 50% at year five (100,000 km), as long as the trade-in goes towards a new Hyundai.

iCaur

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‘Born to Play’ comes to ACE 2026 with both the locally-assembled iCaur V23 and 03 on display and available for test drives. If retro styling appeals to you, the V23 is inspired by legendary 4×4 vehicles with its side-hinged tailgate, chunky fender arches and boxy shape. On the other hand, the 03’s look is more futuristic with exterior lighting elements that are slender yet intricate.

Both the V23 and 03 are available for test drives, and the booth has activities where you can win gifts. Montanic Adventure Store will be there too, with camping gear and accessories at 15% off for a limited time.

Jetour

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Every Jetour booked at ACE comes with a RM300 shopping voucher and a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000, as long as the vehicle is registered this year. The T1 gets RM2,000 off both the 1.5 2WD (RM127,800) and 2.0 XWD (RM144,800). There’s a RM10,000 rebate on the Dashing Prime, and the VT9 Prime gets a RM15,000 rebate for RM108,800.

The T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid, from RM162,000, comes with a choice of early bird options worth RM3,000 for the first 2,000 registrations, such as a free V2L adapter cable and an AC charger with complimentary home installation. Buyers also get insurance benefits, including RM5,000 of cover for the wallbox charger, new driver personal liability cover of up to RM5,000 and special perils cover. T2 i-DM bookings made by December 31 also stand a chance to win the RM2,000 merchandise.

Leapmotor

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The Leapmotor B03X is making its Malaysian debut at ACE 2026. The funky and compact (yet spacious) electric SUV slots below the brand’s C10 and B10 SUVs and is set to debut next year as a CKD locally-assembled model. Come try it out for size and check out all the clever storage ideas, including the fold-up rear seats.

If you’re looking for a larger family SUV, Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage is offering an additional RM5,000 rebate on the B10 and C10, only at ACE. In addition, the B10 comes with a complimentary EZ 5 Package worth RM11,188, plus a 22 kW wallbox charger worth RM3,888, at least RM1,200 in chargEV charging credits, a Premium Guard Elite Tint window film package worth RM1,600 and an exclusive Leapmotor key fob worth RM500.

Lotus

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Lotus is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Malaysia this year, and at ACE 2026, the British brand has pre-owned units on offer from just RM399k, including the fully-electric Emeya Hyper-GT and Eletre Hyper-SUV.

Both the Eletre and Emeya feature KEF speakers that deliver a rich soundscape that needs to be heard in-person. When you purchase a Lotus at ACE 2026, you can bring that experience into your home, as you’ll receive a complimentary pair of KEF LS LUXE speakers worth RM19,899 (terms and conditions apply).

Mazda

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Following its recent launch earlier this month, the latest, third-generation Mazda CX-5 is on display at ACE 2026 and available for test drives. It isn’t the only new Mazda SUV to go on sale this year, as the mild hybrid version of the CX-60 with a 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive can also be experienced.

Other Mazda cars that you will see at ACE 2026 include the Mazda 3, the CX-80 as well as the second-generation CX-5, some with test drive units available. A selection of pre-owned models can also be found just outside the main hall as well.

Mitsubishi

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The Xforce is available with a ‘777’ package, which combines a seven-year unlimited-mileage warranty with seven years of free labour for scheduled services and seven years of free parts. Current Mitsubishi owners get a RM3,000 rebate.

Meanwhile, the Xpander gets an ‘888’ package, with an eight-year unlimited-mileage warranty plus free labour and selected parts for eight scheduled services, along with a RM3,000 year-end rebate and ACE-exclusive vouchers. As for the Triton, you’ll find deals worth up to RM25,000 on the pick-up.

You’ll also find the Xforce Roving Cloud, the Triton that won the 2026 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) with an AXCR booth, and an Xpander with a camping set-up. Every test drive earns you an exclusive tumbler, and every booking an exclusive umbrella.

Omoda | Jaecoo

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The Jaecoo J5, priced at RM108,000, gets a RM9,000 rebate and a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty. Book the Jaecoo J7 PHEV at ACE and you get a RM10,500 rebate, which reduces the price to RM148,300.

You’ll also be able to check out the upcoming Omoda C7 SUV, which is on display at the show and for which you can place a booking. Malaysians can choose between ICE (RM160k estimated) and PHEV (RM180k estimated) powertrains, both locally assembled (CKD) in Shah Alam. It’s the ICE variant that’s on display at ACE 2026.

Perodua

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There’s no new model over at Perodua, but the Ativa at ACE 2026 is almost as eye-catching as one. That’s because the familiar sight isn’t quite familiar in the new Coral Blue paint option, which is so new it’s not even listed on P2’s website yet.

Coral Blue made its debut in 2023 with the current-generation Axia and has been exclusive to the hatchback till now. For the Ativa, it replaces Cobalt Blue and is available for all trim levels (you couldn’t have an AV in blue previously) at no extra cost (unlike red and white). Come check it out in person.

Perodua and Malaysia’s first homegrown EV, the QV-E, is being offered with a RM10,000 rebate, and if you prefer ICE, the Ativa’s rebate is up to RM9,500, the Aruz RM4,000, the Bezza RM2,500, the Myvi RM1,500 and the Axia RM1,000. Of course, you’ll get RM3,000 worth of vouchers and a lucky draw entry if you purchase at ACE. While you’re here also check out Perodua’s P-Charge mobile EV rescue truck, which is like a giant power bank for EVs running low on juice.

Zeekr

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The Zeekr 7X, priced at RM193,800 for the RWD Long Range and RM230,800 for the AWD Performance, comes with a free AC wallbox charger and a two-year/40,000 km free maintenance and service package.

Book the Zeekr 009 at ACE and you’ll get a free wallbox, up to RM6,000 in insurance support, five years/100,000 km of free maintenance and an eight-year/160,000 km extended warranty.

Terms and conditions apply to all brand promotions.

Co-sponsors: Jacar and Carro

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Jacar is offering discounts of up to RM2,000 at its booth as part of its year-end bonanza. Pecca leather seats start from RM1,699 (usually RM3,000), while Llumar window tint starts from RM999 for Diamond 4 (usually RM3,000 and above) and RM1,599 for Prestige Lite (usually RM4,000).

A nano-ceramic standard tint is available from RM599, and mix-and-match packages tailored to your car start from RM1,099 (usually RM3,000). Jacar also has a membership programme with cashback, and a spin-and-win contest with prizes worth up to RM30,000.

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Meanwhile, Carro is running its Car of the Month promotion until November 30, with up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars. Some of them will be on display at ACE, so you’ll be able to check them out.

Carro Certified cars come with a 160-point inspection, a one-year warranty, a five-day money-back guarantee and the assurance of no mileage tampering and no major accident, fire or flood damage. Pricing is all-in, with no processing, inspection or extra financing fees.

Further enriching the experience at ACE 2026 are goodie bag sponsors V-Kool with window tint products, Harmon Kardon with audio, DK Schweizer for upholstery personalisation, Dodo for in-car accessories, The Carage for car care products and solutions, and Kuzig Glanz for detailing services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor of ACE 2026.

The full promotion details are on the ACE 2026 microsite.