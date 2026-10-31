GWM Ora 5 HEV on show at ACE 2026 before November launch – test drives available; RM115k estimated price

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 31 October 2026 3:30 pm

Before the GWM Ora 5 HEV makes its Malaysian launch debut in November, the hybrid crossover is currently being previewed at this year’s paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE). If you’re curious about the hybrid crossover and want to get up close with it, or even take it for a test drive, head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

This isn’t the first time the Ora 5 HEV is making a public appearance, as it was previously previewed at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in June. It would later be previewed again in August, the same month when local assembly (CKD) was confirmed, before order taking started in early October. The B-SUV is estimated to go for RM115,000, in case you’re wondering.

For the money, you’re getting a hybrid system (dubbed Hi2) based around a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 150 PS and 240 Nm of torque. This is augmented by a P3 direct-drive electric motor rated at 190 PS and 236 Nm, which is integrated into a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The e-motor feeds on a 1.09-kWh battery, with the total system output being 223 PS and 476 Nm. GWM also promises efficiency, claiming a fuel consumption of 4.4 litres per 100 km (22.7 km per litre) following the NEDC standard. With its 55-litre fuel tank, the claimed max range is 1,100 km, which is theoretically enough to get from Kuching, Sarawak to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Available equipment for the Ora 5 HEV, at least based on what’s being previewed, include 18-inch alloy wheels (225/60R18 tyres), all-around disc brakes, automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, a manually operated tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, powered side mirrors, interior ambient lighting, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 50-watt wireless charging pad and synthetic leather upholstery.

The Ora 5 HEV measures 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide, 1,641 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, which makes it physically longer than cars like the Jaecoo J5, Chery Tiggo Cross, Toyota Yaris Cross and Proton X50.