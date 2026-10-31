Jorge Martin pulls out of 2026 Malaysian MotoGP

In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 October 2026 11:22 am

After running in first qualifying on Saturday, Prima Pramac’s Jorge Martin has pulled out of the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. Recovering from a fractured wrist suffered in a crash in Australia, Martin was pronounced fit to race by medical ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

However, track times during qualifying saw Martin obviously fighting against pain and perhaps a lack of mobility in his right wrist. During Friday’s free practice, Martin ended the session early, calling it a day after only three laps.

The championship title fight, however, remains open. Currently at 10 points off the lead held by Marc Marquez, Martin’s worst case scenario if he misses this race weekend would be a 47-point deficit should Marc Marquez do the double at Sepang – and three races and a theoretical 111 points are still up for grabs.