JPJ mobile counter at ACE 2026 – renew your driving licence and road tax, pay saman; only today, until 4pm

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 31 October 2026 12:01 pm

If you’re looking to get a good deal on a new car, come and join the excitement at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), Setia Alam. The show runs for two days, which is today and tomorrow, from 9am to 7pm – admission is free.

A wide range of new vehicle models from a host of brands are on display, with plenty of deals to be had. Beyond just browsing the latest models, you also have the opportunity to test drive them.

Visitors to the show will also be able to take care of some road transport department (JPJ) matters, as JPJ will have its mobile counter truck on location. Do note that the counter will only be at the show today, October 31, until 4pm. It won’t be there tomorrow, Sunday, November 1, so head on over today if you want to get any of the following done:

Renewal of Malaysian driving licences (CDL/PDL)

Renewal of motor vehicle licences (LKM, or road tax) for private and commercial vehicles

Payment of JPJ summonses (except for blacklisted cases)

Renewal of vocational driving licences (PSV/GDL)

Collection of CDL and LKM documents that have been renewed online via JPJ’s mySIKAP portal

Applications for an individual public user ID (ID Awam Individu) for mySIKAP

If you’re looking to get a physical driving licence card done, the counter has them, and it costs RM20 for the card on top of the annual fee for renewal. Payment at the counter is by e-payment only, meaning credit or debit card, so cash is not accepted. Remember to bring along your MyKad, and if you’re renewing your road tax, make sure your vehicle’s insurance cover is valid.

If you’re renewing a PSV or GDL vocational licence, you’ll need to have completed the comprehensive health test under the Program Pemandu Sihat dan Selamat (PSS) at a panel clinic beforehand, as it’s now required for the renewal.

Once your JPJ-related matters are settled, you can continue exploring ACE 2026, held in partnership with Petronas Primax. Participating brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr.