Leapmotor B03X makes Malaysian debut at ACE 2026 – RHD unit, 197 PS/200 Nm FWD, launch expected 1H 2027

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 31 October 2026 12:15 pm

The Leapmotor B03X has made its first appearance in Malaysia at the ongoing paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026. This right-hand drive Seaweed Green unit is here to gauge market interest and response – it’s not fully representative of what we’re going to get, but it gives us a good idea.

The B-segment SUV is set to be locally assembled (CKD) in Gurun, Kedah ahead of an expected first-half-2027 launch. It was born in China last year as the A10, but B03X is its overseas name. We can expect a front-mounted 197 PS/200 Nm electric motor, an 8.6-second 0-100 km/h and a 160 km/h top speed.

Europe has 39.8 kWh (292 km WLTP) and 53 kWh (382 km WLTP) battery options; we’d put our ringgit on the bigger one for our market. Max charging rates are 133 kW DC (30-80% in around 16 minutes) and 11 kW AC.

The B03X is 4,270 mm long and 1,810 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,605 mm. That makes it 40 mm shorter and 20 mm narrower, with a 15 mm shorter wheelbase, than a BYD Atto 2. Versus the Proton eMas 5, the B03X is 135 mm longer, 5 mm wider and its wheelbase is 45 mm shorter.

Athough we likely won’t get China’s panoramic glass roof, rear picnic table, storage box under the flip-up rear seat bases (like Honda’s Ultra Seats) and attachment on the passenger side of the central air-con vent cluster for accessories such as ambient lighting, a fragrance dispenser or a humidifier, we should get the same international version that Europe gets.

So we can expect Yokohama BluEarth GT tyres instead of Linglongs, ride and handling tuned by Stellantis at Italy’s Balocco proving ground, an 8.88-inch instrument panel and a 14.6-inch touch-screen.