Nexen Tire Malaysia launches N’Fera Primus UX and N’Blue S tyres – UHP, touring tyres on sale early 2027

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 31 October 2026 2:39 am

Nexen Tire Malaysia has launched two tyre models for the Malaysian market, the Nexen N’Fera Primus UX and the Nexen N’Blue S, a UHP tyre and a touring tyre respectively, both of which are suited to the Malaysian climate with frequent rainfall, year-round high temperatures and long-distance highway travel, says Nexen.

Both the N’Fera Primus UX and the N’Blue S have been developed to suit both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, according to the company.

Within the Nexen catalogue, the N’Fera Primus UX succeeds the N’Fera SU1, and the new, Primus UX delivers 20% more mileage, 5% less rolling resistance and a 3% shorter braking distance.

Nexen N’Fera Primus UX – click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the N’Blue S takes the place of the outgoing N’Blue HD Plus; for comparison against this tyre, the N’BLue S offers 11% shorter braking distance on a wet surface.

Both newly-launched tyres are imported; the N’Fera Primus UX is made in South Korea, in sizes from 17 inches to 22 inches in diameter, while the N’BLue S is made in China, and is offered in a total of 110 sizes, ranging from 14 inches to 17 inches in diameter.

Official pricing for both the N’Fera Primus UX and the N’Blue S have yet to be announced, though Nexen Tire Malaysia has said that the new offerings will arrive at its network of retailers early next year.

Nexen N’Blue S – click to enlarge

In Malaysia, both new tyre models are covered by the Nexen Tire exchange programme that offers a six-month coverage for a one-to-one replacement policy for eligible instances of damage sustained from road hazards. To activate, customer are to register their Nexen tyres at the point of purchase.

Nexen Tire Malaysia aims to grow its dealer network to 100 locations next year, and the company will be opening its own warehouse in January next year to facilitate the supply and distribution of its tyres to an enlarged network of retail outlets, Nexen Tire Malaysia general manager Mark Kim told media at the launch event.

The company wants to grow its business with its existing dealer partners, and not to compete with them, while pricing will be maintained even with its own upcoming warehousing operations, Kim said.

Nexen N’Blue S in Malaysia

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Nexen N’Fera Primus UX in Malaysia