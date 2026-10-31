Omoda C7 on display at ACE 2026, test drive available – 1.6T ICE, 1.5T PHEV open for booking, RM160k-180k est

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / 31 October 2026 11:38 am

Hello from the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026! We’re reporting from the Omoda | Jaecoo booth, where the yet-to-be-launched-but-open-for-booking-since-August Omoda C7 is on display. Come and take a closer look – you can also take a test drive.

Malaysians can choose between ICE (RM160k estimated) and PHEV (RM180k estimated) powertrains, both locally assembled (CKD) in Shah Alam. It’s the ICE variant that’s on display at ACE 2026.

The ICE car has a 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6 litre turbo engine and a seven-speed DCT, but whether we’ll get the 2WD, AWD or both is not yet public knowledge. We will however point out that the Jaecoo J7, Jaecoo J8 and Omoda C9 all come with both 2WD and AWD variants in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the PHEV brings together a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, a one-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and a front-mounted 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor for 360 PS and 530 Nm of torque altogether. Also, its BYD-sourced 18.3-kWh Blade LFP battery yields a 95 km EV-only range and a 1,250 km combined range.

How does one tell them apart? Outside, the ICE car runs on 19-inch alloys and the PHEV 20s, while inside, their upholsteries differ. Also, the PHEV has a front passenger leg rest and a 15.6-inch touch-screen that can be electrically moved to the passenger side – but as a result, it has no glove box.

Available kit include eight airbags, eight Sony speakers, an 8.88-inch instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touch-screen, powered/ventilated front seats, double-glazed front windows, a ventilated 50-watt wireless charger and a comprehensive ADAS suite. Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black and Khaki White are the colours. Excited?

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