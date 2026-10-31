Perodua Ativa now in Coral Blue – new colour from Axia, replaces Cobalt Blue, AV spec gets blue for the first time

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Danny Tan / 31 October 2026 11:40 am

The Perodua Ativa is now available in Coral Blue. There’s nothing like a new colour to freshen up a familiar sight, and the Ativa in new clothes immediately stood out at the paultan.org ACE 2026 show, which opens today at the Setia City Convention Centre. It’s so new it’s not even on Perodua’s website yet.

If the colour looks familiar, it’s because Coral Blue is a Axia colour. The shade made its debut in February 2023 with the current generation Axia and the then new-to-P2 hue was the hero colour for the D74A. It has been exclusive to the hatchback, until now.

The sales personnel at Perodua’s ACE 2026 booth say that Coral Blue replaces the Ativa’s Cobalt Blue. That was the colour this writer wanted for his Ativa, but Cobalt Blue (reminds me of Ford’s blue) was not an option for the AV – it was reserved for the X and H trim levels. By the way, this is the first new colour for the Ativa since its March 2021 launch.

The Coral Blue Ativa you see here is an AV, so this means that for the first time, one can have the range-topper in a colour that’s not Glittering Silver, Granite Grey, Pearl Diamond White or Pearl Delima Red. By the way, Coral Blue is a standard colour and not an extra-cost option like red or white.

Nice? Strange? Interesting? All of the above? What’s for sure is that you’ll stand out.

GALLERY: 2026 Perodua Ativa AV in Coral Blue