Perodua P-Charge mobile EV rescue truck – 150 kW DC charging, 209 kWh capacity; open to QV-E owners fr 2027

In Local News, Perodua, Technology / by Mick Chan / 31 October 2026 1:41 pm

Here at ACE 2026 that is ongoing, at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend of October 31 and November 1, Perodua has brought the P-Charge On-The-Go mobile EV rescue truck for display ahead of roadshow engagements from next month.

The Perodua P-Charge EV rescue truck is presently operating internally at two of the carmaker’s key locations; around its headquarters in Rawang, as well as the Perodua Sentral flagship centre in Petaling Jaya.

This is built on a Foton 7.5 tonne truck which itself uses a battery-electric powertrain, and its 100.46 kWh CATL battery yields up to 210 km of range.

Housed within the truck is a portable battery with a capacity of 209 kWh and can output up to 150 kW DC via a CCS2 plug, which is deployed for offering users of Perodua EVs – the QV-E – a rescue recharge, according to Perodua personnel.

When the service goes online next year, Perodua customers will be able to recharge from the P-Charge truck with as much charge as desired, subject to available capacity. Access will be via the P-Circle app.

In addition to emergency recharging, the Perodua P-Charge truck is also outfitted for minor repairs or servicing, such as the topping up of fluids, and a wheel-and-tyre replacement; the QV-E omits a spare wheel, and instead packs a tyre repair kit.

In the case of either a depleted battery or otherwise stranded vehicle, the P-Charge truck is also equipped to tow the breakdown a short distance to a safer location in order to render emergency assistance.

Besides vehicle repair and rescue equipment, the Perodua P-Charge truck is also kitted with a refrigerator for chilled refreshments, as well as a TV. Its maximum payload capacity of 4,490 kg is housed within cargo box internal dimensions of 5,140 mm, 2,269 mm and 1,900 mm, while the truck itself measures 6,930 mm long, 2,205 mm wide and 2,280 mm tall.

With the full ensemble, this truck is said to cost in the region of RM1 million. There is currently just one example of the Perodua P-Charge truck, and this will be demonstrated on a roadshow at selected Perodua dealers from next month, while QV-E owner access will begin from next year, according to Perodua personnel.