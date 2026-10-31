R1DE Helmets to enter Malaysia market in Q1 2027, 12 jet helmet designs previewed at MotoGP

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 October 2026 11:06 am

Italian-designed motorcycle helmet brand R1DE Helmets will enter the Malaysian market in the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of its local debut, a collection of 12 R1DE jet helmet designs made their an appearance at the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

The brand has appointed MKA Group as its official Malaysian distributor, with the partnership announced at Sepang International Circuit. Visitors to the Malaysian MotoGP, running from October 30 to November 1, can view the collection at Booth B04.

The initial range comprises five graphic designs and seven solid colour options. All helmets are designed to meet ECE 22.06 safety standards, with prices expected to start in the RM300 range.

R1DE’s jet helmets feature an advanced thermoplastic shell and an integrated inner sun visor. The company also plans to offer more than 10 visor options, allowing buyers to customise their helmets to suit their preferences.

Official Malaysian pricing and full specifications have yet to be announced. These details, along with dealer availability, are expected closer to the arrival of the first shipment in early 2027.

R1DE Helmets operates through Italy-incorporated Ride Protected SRL, with its planned research, development and testing operations based in the Padova area of Italy. The brand’s product development is guided by the philosophy “Engineered to Protect”, with a focus on combining Italian design, technical innovation and rider protection with the product range covering urban commuting, everyday road riding and motorsport applications.

For MKA Group, the partnership provides an opportunity to introduce another international helmet brand to the Malaysian market, drawing on its existing distribution network and experience in the local motorcycle industry. Both companies also intend to build R1DE’s local dealer network as the brand expands its presence in Malaysia and the wider region.