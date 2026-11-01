Marc Marquez wins 2026 Malaysian MotoGP, closes in on eighth world title

In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 November 2026 5:28 pm

Marc Marquez moved within reach of an eighth MotoGP world championship after dominating the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit, taking his seventh Grand Prix victory of the season by 4.1 seconds. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider now leads injured title rival Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) by 44 points, while Marco Bezzecchi, Martin’s teammate and closest challenger, is 67 points adrift after finishing sixth at Sepang.

With three rounds remaining, Marquez could clinch the championship as early as next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, provided he scores enough points over his rivals. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) finished second, with polesitter Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completing the podium.

Marc made a strong start to take the holeshot ahead of younger brother Alex. After briefly challenging for the lead, the Gresini rider ran wide at Turn 4, allowing Marc to retain first place. Acosta fought his way into third on the opening lap and quickly closed in on the leading pair.

The KTM rider eventually passed Alex at Turn 9 on Lap 10 to take second, but Marc had already begun building a comfortable advantage. The championship leader extended his lead beyond two seconds and, with five laps remaining, was 2.9 seconds clear.

Marc eventually crossed the finish line 4.1 seconds ahead of Acosta to claim his 80th MotoGP victory. Acosta secured his second consecutive Malaysian Grand Prix runner-up finish, adding to his Sprint victory earlier in the weekend. Alex held on to third, finishing 0.8 seconds ahead of Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team).

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took fifth after Bezzecchi made a last-lap mistake at Turn 14, costing the Aprilia rider another opportunity to reduce the championship deficit. Bezzecchi now trails Marquez by 67 points, making his title challenge increasingly difficult with five rounds left.

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) finished seventh, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). The remaining points went to Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Viñales and Iker Lecuona, standing in for the injured Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini.

Attention now turns to Qatar, where Marquez has his first opportunity to secure the 2026 crown. He must race ahead of Martin by at least 30 points and Bezzecchi by eight to clinch the championship.

Martin is targeting a return from his broken wrist, but the 44-point deficit leaves him with little room for error. For Bezzecchi, the gap is even greater. After his commanding Sepang performance, Marquez heads to Lusail, Qatar, firmly in control of the title race, with a chance to settle the championship before the final four rounds.