MotoGP 2026: Man arrested for sale of counterfeit passes

In Local Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 November 2026 3:17 pm

A temporary staff member has been arrested over the illegal sale of counterfeit passes for the 2026 Petronas Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit (SIC). In a statement, SIC said police made the arrest on the night of October 31, following an internal investigation conducted with the circuit.

Legal action against the suspect is underway. SIC clarified the passes were never authorised for public sale and were intended exclusively for authorised event personnel. The circuit also addressed speculation circulating on social media, confirming that the suspect was not Aqil, whose name had been linked to the allegations.

The individual was instead a temporary SIC staff member hired specifically for the Malaysian Grand Prix. SIC said official tickets for the race weekend are sold exclusively through its website at sepangcircuit.com, and that it does not recognise transactions through unauthorised third-party sellers.