2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon launched in Malaysia – RM199,900, 209 PS supercharged inline-four

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2026 10:04 am

Edaran Modenas Sdn Bhd (EMOS) has introduced the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon in Malaysia, priced at RM199,900, excluding insurance. The more exclusive version of the Ninja H2 features carbon-fibre bodywork and Kawasaki’s supercharged 998 cc inline-four engine, with output reaching 209 PS with Ram Air assistance.

The Ninja H2 Carbon is based on the standard Ninja H2, with its main distinguishing feature being a carbon-fibre front cowl similar to that used on the track-only Ninja H2R. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve 998 cc inline-four engine equipped with a Kawasaki-developed supercharger. Maximum output is 200 PS at 11,000 rpm, rising to 209 PS at the same engine speed with Ram Air, while peak torque is 135 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed dog-ring transmission, a design also used in MotoGP and Formula 1 machinery. Unlike a conventional gearbox, the system uses moving dog rings to engage gears, allowing quicker and smoother shifts and a wet clutch is fitted.

The Ninja H2 Carbon uses a high-tensile steel trellis frame, with suspension comprising 43 mm KYB AOS-II inverted front forks offering compression, rebound and preload adjustment. At the rear is an Öhlins TTX36 gas-charged shock absorber with an external reservoir and adjustable settings.

Braking is handled by twin 330 mm semi-floating front discs with radially mounted, four-piston Brembo Hypure monobloc callipers. The rear gets a 250 mm disc with a two-piston calliper while ABS and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) are standard equipment.

Electronic rider aids include Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control (KEBC) and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF). Other equipment includes Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), electronic throttle control, selectable power modes and cruise control.

The instrument panel combines an analogue display with a colour TFT screen, which provides additional information including supercharger boost pressure and lean angle. The Ninja H2 Carbon also gets Kawasaki’s Silver-Mirror paint finish, featuring a self-healing coating designed to repair certain minor scratches.

Its aerodynamic package includes front-cowl spoilers and wing-profile rear-view mirror stalks intended to generate downforce and improve stability at high speeds. Fuel tank capacity is 17 litres, while kerb weight is 238 kg with fuel and other fluids, and rolls on 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/55 ZR17 rear tyres.