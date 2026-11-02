2026 MODA Sporter-S SKII SE Malaysian launch, RM18.2k

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moda / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2026 1:46 pm

Making its appearance at the 2026 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia is the Moda Sporter-S SKII Special Edition (SE), priced at RM18,298, excluding insurance. The Sporter-S SKII SE gets a new Black Cayenne colour scheme, featuring predominantly black bodywork with red graphics and matching red seat accents, giving it a sportier appearance compared with the standard model.

The SE commands a RM300 premium over the standard Sporter-S SKII, which was launched in Malaysia in August at RM17,998. Mechanically, the special edition retains the same 244 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder SOHC engine with four valves and electronic fuel injection.

Power output is unchanged at 24.8 hp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 22.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, delivered through a CVT automatic transmission. The equipment list is carried over from the standard SKII, including a seven-inch TFT touchscreen instrument display with smartphone connectivity, an electronically adjustable windscreen and a front-facing HD riding recorder.

Other features include LED lighting throughout, aerodynamic winglets, a multifunction handlebar switch, smart key operation and USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. Riding aids comes in the form of dual-channel ABS, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Suspension consists of an upside-down front fork and twin rear shock absorbers with external reservoirs. Braking is handled by twin 260 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc. The Sporter-S SKII SE rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, with a 13-litre fuel tank, while kerb weight is listed at 184 kg.