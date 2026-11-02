2027 Denza D9 teased for Malaysia – new interior, more power and range, Flash Charging on their way?

In Cars, Denza, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 2 November 2026 6:52 pm

The Denza D9 is set to receive a significant update in Malaysia, with the local arm teasing the latest model on its socials. No details have been revealed just yet; the car in the glitzy video looks all the world like the existing luxury electric MPV, so there’s nothing to be gleaned there.

We can, however, surmise that there are two distinct possibilities here. The first is that the plug-in hybrid DM-i version is making its way here, three months after being introduced in Europe and the UK. This adds a 120 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, paired with less powerful dual motors – 231 PS (170 kW) at the front and 61 PS (45 kW) at the rear.

While the electric motors perform the vast majority of the car’s propulsion, the combustion mill can also clutch in to help drive the front wheels at higher speeds, resulting in a total system output of 353 PS (260 kW) – still 21 PS (15 kW) less than the AWD version of the EV.

So equipped, the D9 DM-i can get from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h. Juicing the electric motors is a 58.5 kWh Blade LFP battery for a pure electric range of 210 km on the WLTP cycle.

Combined with the 61 litre fuel tank, this gives the car a total range of 950 km – addressing the EV’s not-so-stellar range, a major gripe we had with the all-wheel-drive version. With support for BYD’s Flash Charging tech at up to 559 kW, the DM-i is able to be topped up from 10 to 70% in five minutes and to 90% in nine minutes.

The other, more likely possibility is Malaysia marking the global debut of the refreshed electric D9, which was introduced in China earlier this year. This brings a comprehensive update to the mechanicals that would help the car overhaul rivals like the Zeekr 009 and Xpeng X9.

First, the extra power – even the front-wheel-drive version makes a stout 462 PS (340 kW) and 365 Nm of torque, up from 313 PS (230 kW) and 360 Nm before. The AWD variant adds a 95 PS (70 kW) rear motor for a total output of 557 PS (410 kW), an increase of 183 PS (135 kW).

The D9 also gains BYD’s second-generation Blade LFP battery, with a minor capacity bump from 103 kWh to 115 kWh. This results in a boost in range to 800 km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle for the FWD version and 750 km with AWD. Expect WLTP figures closer to 680 km and 640 km respectively, which would still be a big improvement over the current figures of 520 km and 480 km respectively.

Even more significant is the sharp increase in DC fast charging power, with the new battery also enabling Flash Charging technology, this time at the full 1,500 kW. That’s a world away from the previous maximum of 166 kW, and that means it too can charge from 10 to 70% in just five minutes and to 97% in nine minutes.

What we can be sure of is no matter which version comes to Malaysia, the D9 will gain Flash Charging support – not surprising given that there has been a lot of hubbub surrounding its local deployment of late. As yet, the only BYD-built car to support the system here is the Z9GT, and the addition of a more mainstream, less expensive model would broaden access to these chargers’ full capabilities.

The mechanical makeover coincides with a major interior redesign, with a cleaner horizontal dashboard design giving the car a much more upscale air. Although the 10.25-inch instrument display and 15.6-inch “floating” infotainment touchscreen remain unchanged, the revamp adds another 15.6-inch touchscreen for the passenger, at least for the Chinese market.

Elsewhere, there are now twin vertical air vents at the corners of the dashboard and sleeker rectangular centre vents. Meanwhile, the flying buttress centre console now houses twin Qi wireless chargers (just the one previously) and what appear to be physical air-con controls.

To free up space for all these items, the crystal gear selector has been ditched in favour of a column-mounted shifter that’s all the rage in China these days. There’s also a new two-spoke steering wheel, and while the seven-seater layout and the plush powered, heated, ventilated and massaging second-row captain’s chairs remain, there’s finally a 17.3-inch ceiling monitor.

No changes to the exterior, save for the EV ditching its vertical grille strakes for the PHEV’s flag-shaped inserts. We’ll know more about the new D9 fairly soon, but for now, which would you prefer to see in Malaysia – the PHEV, or the updated EV?

GALLERY: Denza D9 EV update at Auto China 2026