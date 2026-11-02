2027 Geely Emgrand facelift launched in China – Proton S70 MC2 FL, still NA only, no ADAS, from RM42k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 2 November 2026 1:42 pm

Fresh from its unveiling last month, the facelifted Geely Emgrand has been introduced in China, ahead of its expected debut in Malaysia as the Proton S70 MC2 facelift. Note that this is the updated fourth-generation model, rather than the latest fifth-gen Emgrand that it continues to be sold next to as a budget option.

Confusingly, rather than the turbo engine that will be fitted to the updated national sedan, the Middle Kingdom retains its naturally-aspirated mill. The 120 PS/150 Nm BHE15-CFN 1.5 litre four-pot was added to the S70 lineup in September, but that car is widely expected to soldier on with the existing design, even though it’s technically part of the facelifted MC2 family.

Returning to the Emgrand, the base variant comes with a five-speed manual, with all other versions gaining a CVT with eight simulated speeds. Strangely, the visual changes have resulted in a marginally shorter car, at 4,625 mm long versus the outgoing model’s 4,638 mm.

This is despite the facelift’s front bumper sporting a new eight-point grille and a full-width, bone-shaped lower insert that frames a downturned centre air intake. This corresponds to what we saw in previous S70 MC2 facelift spyshots, although the waterfall grille will almost certainly be replaced by diamond-shaped songket-inspired “pins”, as per the current model.

At the rear, you’ll find a new rear bumper with diagonal indents framing a black valance that house the reflectors, chrome strip and diffuser-like fins. Again, there are no signs of the redesigned taillights seen in the S70 MC2 facelift spyshots, nor the X50-style quad tailpipes, the latter appearing to be reserved for a sportier range-topping RS variant.

Inside, the Emgrand gains new dashboard with a slimmer 8.8-inch instrument display (previously 12.3 inches) and a significantly larger 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen (previously 10.25 inches), running on the latest Flyme Auto 2 operating system.

This change has resulted in a redesigned centre air vents that have been pushed downwards together with the air-con controls. There’s also new door panel quilting and a tan colour option. It remains to be seen if the facelifted S70 will receive this interior or the all-new in-house-designed cabin refresh as seen in the also-facelifted X50.

One area where the S70 will absolutely trounce the Emgrand is in safety kit. We may criticise Proton for reserving driver assists like autonomous emergency braking and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality for the top-spec Flagship and Flagship X variants, but these features aren’t even an option for the Geely. Even worse, the base models only come with dual airbags; you’ll have to pay extra for the six that come standard with every S70.

It’s a good job, then, that the Emgrand is cheap in China, with prices starting from only 68,900 yuan (RM42,100), rising up to 82,900 yuan (RM50,600) for the range-topper. That’s not a world away from the S70 NA, which is priced at RM56,800 for the Lite and RM59,800 for Prime, although you’ll surely have to pay significantly more if you want the new looks that are set to be exclusive to the turbo.