2027 Lexus ES launched in Malaysia – larger eighth-gen sedan; sole ES350h Luxury, 247 PS hybrid at RM366,888

In Cars, Lexus, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 2 November 2026 10:18 am

The eighth-generation (XZ20) Lexus ES has finally been launched in Malaysia, just over three months after the sedan was teased back in mid-July this year. Unlike neighbouring markets like Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia that get both fully electric and petrol-hybrid variants, we’re only getting the latest ES with the latter here.

That variant is the ES350h Luxury priced at RM366,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is the same as the estimate Lexus Malaysia announced earlier. For the money, you’re getting an ES with a A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 189 PS (186 hp or 139 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 235 Nm of torque from 4,200 to 5,000 rpm.

This is paired with an E-CVT driving the front wheels and augmented by an electric motor rated at 204 PS PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 270 Nm. The latter draws power from a 68-cell lithium-ion battery, with the total system output being 247 PS (244 hp or 182 kW).

Key figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds, a top speed of 200 km/h and a NEDC-rated fuel consumption of 4.4 litres per 100 km. Drivers will also have Normal, Eco, Sport and Custom drive modes to choose from.

The newly launched sedan is significantly larger than its predecessor, measuring in at in at 5,140 mm long (+165 mm), 1,920 mm wide (+55 mm), between 1,555 mm tall (+110 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm (+80 mm).

These dimensions bring the ES closer in terms of size to the flagship LS, which is 5,235 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,450 mm tall and having a wheelbase spanning 3,125 mm. The latter is reportedly on its way out, with a radical six-wheeled MPV hinted to be its successor.

First making its debut at Auto Shanghai last year, the all-new ES gets a radical redesign inspired by the LF-ZC concept. Standout cues include Twin-L LED daytime running lights flanking the “spindle body” front end, with the main headlamps integrated into blacked-out bumper corners.

The car also sports a fastback-like profile now, with L-shaped black trim connected the shoulder line to the rocker panels. At the rear, you’ll find slim full-width taillights with the Lexus spelled out in the middle, along with L-shaped “signature” lights in the bottom corners.

Inside, the new dashboard abandons the swoopy trim, high-mounted air vents and instrument binnacle knobs found in the outgoing model in favour of a simpler layout. The highlight is a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen that sits beside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, above a row of hidden-until-lit buttons for the climate system and certain vehicle functions.

Other standard features include a powered panoramic roof, perforated synthetic leather seat upholstery, paddle shifters, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 17-speaker (+subwoofer) Mark Levinson sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Qi wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, 19-inch alloy wheels (235/55R19 tyres) in medium grey metallic, rain-sensing wipers and a powered boot lid.

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Eight airbags, including for the knees of front passengers, are included along with the usual array of passive safety systems like VSC, ABS, traction control, brake assist, hill start assist and more. Useful features like a panoramic view monitor, tyre pressure monitor and a digital rear-view mirror are present as well.

The ES also gets the Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 ADAS suite, which includes functions such as pre-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane tracing assist, full-range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, vehicle approach notice, road sign assist, lead car departure notification, safe exit warning, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (automated parking assist and active cornering assist.

Customers have the choice of five colours for the ES, including White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Iridium and Sou, the last of which was recently added to the LBX’s palette in Japan. A five-year/unlimited-mileage is included with each purchase, and the hybrid components are covered for eight years.