2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 revealed, gets cruise control, traction control and TPMS

In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2026 10:55 am

Royal Enfield has revealed the new Himalayan 750 ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The new adventure motorcycle will become the largest-capacity model in the manufacturer’s current line-up, with a parallel-twin engine and additional touring technology.

The Himalayan 750 marks a significant departure from the Himalayan 450, replacing its single-cylinder engine with a new 750 cc-class parallel-twin unit. Royal Enfield has yet to confirm the exact displacement or performance figures.

The engine is expected to produce around 55 to 60 hp and 65 Nm of torque, although these figures remain unconfirmed. A six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch are also expected.

The motorcycle gets a new chassis, Showa upside-down front forks and a linked rear monoshock. Unlike the Himalayan 450’s 21-inch front wheel, the 750 uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination, pointing towards a more road-oriented adventure touring setup.

Braking is handled by twin front discs, while rider assistance is expected to include dual-channel ABS with a rear-wheel disengagement function.

Touring equipment includes cruise control, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The motorcycle also gets a full-colour circular TFT display with smartphone connectivity and Google Maps navigation.

The Himalayan 750 is shown in five colours: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Tectonic Black and Aztec Green. Cross-spoke wheels are available on selected versions, while others use alloy wheels.

Official images also show a range of touring accessories, including equipment intended for longer-distance riding. The Himalayan 750 will make its public debut at EICMA, running from November 3 to 8, 2026, with an Indian market launch is expected towards the end of November at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse event in Goa.