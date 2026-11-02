Batang Lupar Bridge No.2 opens in Sarawak, cutting 1hr journey to 25 mins – M’sia’s tallest cable-stayed tower

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 2 November 2026 1:30 pm

So near yet so far no more. The Batang Lupar Bridge No.2 and Jalan Lidong has opened to traffic in Sarawak, cutting the travelling distance between Sri Aman and Betong from about 73 km to 28 km. That’s significant, reflected in the 25 minutes journey time, down from an hour.

The 870-metre Batang Lupar Bridge No.2 is part of Package B3 of the Sarawak Second Trunk Road (STR) and the new landmark for Sri Aman features a 145.5-metre-high cable-stayed tower, the tallest of its kind in Malaysia.

According to JKR Sarawak, the bridge was built to JKR R5 standards, with provision for a dual carriageway. It also has a navigation clearance of 200 metres in width and 23 metres in height.

The opening of Jalan Lidong completes the road connection from Batang Lupar Bridge No.2 to the Betong interchange on the Pan Borneo Highway. The 27.84 km project involved constructing a two-lane paved road and upgrading existing roads from JKR R3 to JKR R5 standards, as well as building two bridges, the The Borneo Post reported.

The project also included about 2,355 metres of bridge access roads, roadside drainage systems, road furniture and safety barriers.

JKR says that the new bridge will provide better road conditions and greater convenience for motorists, while improving access for communities along Jalan Lidong, including longhouse and village residents. The shorter route is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods, lower logistics costs for businesses and stimulate economic activities in surrounding areas.

If this is No.2, what’s No.1? The first Batang Lupar bridge opened in May this year, and the 4.844-metre structure over Malaysia’s longest river connects Sebuyau (Samarahan) and Triso (Betong).