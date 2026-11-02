Celebrate 90 years of Caltex – refuel and stand a chance to win a Proton X90, 1 year of free fuel and more!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 2 November 2026 11:00 am

It’s been 90 years since Caltex set up shop in what was then known as Malaya, marking the beginnings of a trusted brand that has fuelled the journeys of generations of Malaysians. For many, stopping at a Caltex to refuel has become routine, and now that routine could win you a spacious three-row SUV.

That’s right – you too can join in on the 90th anniversary celebrations, with exciting prizes in store every time you purchase Caltex RON95 or RON97 petrol*. Simply fill up at your preferred Caltex service station nationwide from now until December 31, 2026, snap a photo of your physical or CaltexGO receipt and text it via WhatsApp to 018-202 1959, and you’ll be in the running to win the grand prize – a brand new Proton X90!

And that’s not all – nine other two-wheeler winners and another nine four-wheeler winners will walk away with one year of free fuel, while another 900 will receive a monthly prize of RM9 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit. What’s more, 9,000 CaltexGO members will be exclusive winners of RM9 in petrol vouchers monthly.

Of course, there’s more to Caltex than just attractive prizes. Its RON95 and RON97 petrol are specially formulated with Techron, which helps clean your engine and prevent deposits from forming on critical parts of your vehicle’s fuel system. The Clean and Glide Technology also helps reduce friction, minimising wear while maximising power and fuel efficiency.

Remember, every fuel stop is an opportunity to win big. Every receipt you submit increases your chances of snagging one of these lucrative prizes, so head on over to your nearest Caltex service station today! For more information, visit the official Caltex Malaysia website.

*Minimum purchase of RM6 for two-wheelers, RM39 for four-wheelers