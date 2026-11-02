EPMB Melaka capacity now 30k – faster assembly, 480 kW charging station, paint shop operational Aug 2027

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 2 November 2026 4:25 pm

At this morning’s GWM Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV line-off ceremony at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) Pegoh, Melaka plant, the contract assembler took the opportunity to reveal its current progress and some of its plans moving forward.

“We can now assemble more than 30,000 vehicles annually on one extended shift,” EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah said in his speech. Supporting this will be additional assembly stations and manufacturing software, which will enable the Lot 210 line (its first line) to assemble 10 cars an hour (up from four), equalling Lot 209’s capacity.

“At Lot 212, a new building has been built with additional equipment to support faster ADAS calibrations. We have added another PDI (pre-delivery inspection) line to facilitate faster throughputs and also added two more touch-up paint booths; we now have a total of three.

“We have installed a new 480 kW charging station. This supports high-speed charging for the battery-powered vehicles we are assembling. We have purchased the adjoining 18 acres for storage of finished vehicles, and for additional warehousing to support incoming logistics,” he said, adding that the internet connectivity is also being upgraded to support increasingly cloud-based manufacturing.

On the RM200 million paint shop announced in June, Hamidon said that the new paint line is set to start production end-August 2027, and will handle 50,000 vehicle sets a year. A paint shop is one of the things the Malaysian investment, trade and industry ministry (MITI) is mandating in its latest push for more localisation.

“Building structures are scheduled to rise this January 2027, with equipment arrival and installation completed in May 2027, followed by testing and commissioning. Our painting personnel begin training in China next month.

“The facility will use water-based coatings, a 3C2B (three coats, two bake cycles) process, 1PH (single-phase paint) and 2K (two-component top-coat) clear-coat systems, and regenerative thermal oxidation for emissions treatment,” he said.

“The addition of in-house body painting capabilities is expected to increase localisation calculations, create additional value and strengthen Melaka’s automotive assembly ecosystem,” he added.

Hamidon also said that the next stage is an integrated centre for assembly, painting and component localisation, towards establishing an automotive corridor in Melaka.