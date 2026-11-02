GWM Wey G9 HEV, Ora 5 HEV rolls off EPMB Melaka – over 10,000 GWM cars CKD, over 1,100 Wey G9 exported

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 2 November 2026 11:31 am

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) this morning held a line-off ceremony for the GWM Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV at its Pegoh, Melaka plant, bringing the number of vehicle models it assembles to eight – the others being the GWM Haval H6, GWM Wey G9 PHEV, MG ZS, MG S5, Xpeng G6 and Xpeng X9.

EPMB said in a release that the front frame module assembly, rear axle assembly, instrument panel and wiring harness are localised for both the Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV, and the former model’s seats, centre consoles, cooling module and interior door trims are also locally-sourced.

Over 10,000 GWM vehicles to date have been locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia since October 2024, and over 1,100 CKD-Malaysia Wey G9s have been exported to Thailand and Indonesia.

“The expansion of our GWM portfolio reflects the confidence of our partners in our capabilities and our shared vision for the growth and development of Malaysia’s automotive industry. We are proud to play a key role in GWM’s Malaysia and ASEAN growth strategy,” EPMB executive director Aidan Hamidon said.

The Ora 5 HEV turned up at paultan.org‘s Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026 over the weekend. Priced at an estimated RM115k, it’s got a Hi2 hybrid system that brings together a 150 PS/240 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, a 190 PS/236 Nm electric motor and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) for a 223 PS/476 Nm total system output. Learn more about the upcoming B-segment SUV here.

Meanwhile, the RM250k Wey G9 Hi4 HEV, launched last month, combines a 238 PS/385 Nm 2.0 litre turbo engine, a four-speed DHT with an integrated 80 PS/170 Nm front-mounted electric motor and a rear-axle 135 PS/232 Nm electric motor for a 358 PS/782 Nm total system output. Full specs here.

GWM Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV line-off ceremony at EPMB Melaka

Loading 5 photos…

GWM Ora 5 HEV at EPMB Melaka

Loading 5 photos…

GWM Wey G9 HEV at EPMB Melaka

Loading 5 photos…

GWM Ora 5 HEV at ACE 2026

Loading 23 photos…

Malaysian-market GWM Wey G9 HEV