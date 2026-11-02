Hakim Danish finishes fourth at 2026 Malaysian MotoGP, misses home podium

In Bikes, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2026 11:28 am

Malaysian Moto3 rider Hakim Danish narrowly missed out on a home podium, finishing fourth at the 2026 PETRONAS Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit. The 19-year-old AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSi rider started third on the grid, becoming the first Malaysian to secure a front-row Moto3 start at Sepang since Zulfahmi Khairuddin in 2012.

Hakim stayed in the leading group throughout the race, battling Indonesia’s Veda Pratama and Spain’s Alvaro Carpe for the podium places behind race leader Maximo Quiles. He moved into third on lap nine before briefly climbing to second on lap 11 after passing David Almansa. However, Pratama and Almansa fought back, dropping the Malaysian down the order.

Hakim made a final attempt to secure third at the last corner, trying to pass Carpe, but ran wide and had to settle for fourth. Quiles won in 33 minutes 7.634 seconds, 3.734 seconds ahead of Pratama. Carpe took third, 4.184 seconds behind the winner, with Hakim finishing 4.410 seconds adrift.

Despite missing the podium, fourth place was Hakim’s best result in his last six races. His previous best during that period was ninth at the Austrian GP. The Malaysian also improved on a difficult Australian GP weekend, where he qualified 25th before the races were cancelled due to adverse weather.

The result leaves Hakim ninth in the Moto3 world championship standings with 116 points, in his debut full season in the category. While Malaysia’s wait for a home Moto3 podium continues, Hakim’s Sepang performance offers encouragement as he develops his international racing career.

All photos by RBMotoLens.