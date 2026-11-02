Honda Civic Type R HRC confirmed for the US – hotter, track-focused hatch to be shown as a concept at SEMA

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / 2 November 2026 4:45 pm

Following its debut at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon in January, the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept will be shown at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3 to 6. There is significance to this, as the company also confirmed that the concept is being developed into a production model for the United States market.

HRC, or Honda Racing Corporation, is the official motorsport division and global racing arm of Honda. Just over a week ago, it was announced that HRC Performance Parts, which can be likened to BMW’s M Performance Parts, will be launched at SEMA for on- and off-road applications.

These include lightweight forged wheels, tuned exhaust systems and a short-throw shifter that serve to enhance the performance and capability of cars like the Civic Type R, Integra Type S as well as the Passport TrailSport.

Sales of HRC parts are slated to commence from March 2027 at Honda and Acura dealerships in the US as well as the Honda DreamShop. The company says it plans to expand the portfolio to include adjustable coilovers with camber plates and Brembo big brake kits with six-piston calipers in the future.

The Civic Type R HRC Concept leads this launch by incorporating HRC technologies as well as the expertise of racing drivers to preview a track-focused and hotter version of the company’s well-received hot hatch. For now, Honda is not revealing anything related to pricing or specifications.

Another model of interest that will be displayed at SEMA is the Hasport Prelude Club Racer, which was built to compete in time attack events. A project by Hasport Performance, the competition car is based on Honda’s reborn two-door coupe but with its hybrid powertrain replaced with the running gear from a Civic Type R.

A range of other competition vehicles will also be present at SEMA, including a Baja-ready Passport trophy truck and its support trucks, the AMR26 F1 racer, an Indy 500-winning single-seater, two endurance racers, a TCR-spec Civic Type R, the N600 Baja, the NSX GT3 as well as two motorcycles. HRC merchandise and memorabilia will also be offered to fans and collectors for the first time.