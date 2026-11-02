KTM restructures Electric Train Service (ETS) routes to increase frequency, seat capacity for greater demand

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 2 November 2026 5:56 pm

Several long-distance Electric Train Service (ETS) routes have been restructured to allow multiple trips to be carried out using a single train set, a practice that is also carried out globally, said Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) CEO Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri, reported The Star.

“We are working at a certain capacity, but the demand is greater. We can’t use more assets. A trip from Kuala Lumpur to Padang Besar utilises only one train set, but if we stop at certain destinations, we can conduct three trips using one train set. This allows for better seating capacity, frequency and more trains for our customers to meet greater demand,” he said.

In terms of plans for 2027, a total of one million seats have already been made available for the travel period between January and February, the KTM CEO said.

“These are just scheduled trips. By adopting our current measures, we can put in more trips. This creates better capacity, frequency and availability for customers,” he said.

The rail service operator previously said that trips from JB Sentral to Butterworth and Padang Besar, as well as trips from Butterworth to Segamat will no longer be offered through a single train service, and said that passengers for these routes will have to transit at KL Sentral before continuing their journey to their respective destinations.

Ticket purchases for long-distance ETS trips involving transits at KL Sentral will also have to be made separately, however the ticket booking system will be improved to enable ticket purchases for these trips to be made in a single transaction from next month, said KTM.

For the upcoming Deepavali festive season, KTM is offering additional ETS train services from November 5 to 9 in conjunction with the holiday.

The rail operator has recorded the sale of 100,304 ETS tickets for the travel dates of November 5 to 10, and the KTM CEO said that seating capacity on offer had increased by 70% compared to the same festive period last year, reported Bernama.