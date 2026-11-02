In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 2 November 2026 10:43 am

The Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) says homeowners don’t need to appoint a Principal Submitting Person (PSP), Submitting Person (SP) or building draughtsman to install an EV charger for their own use, as long as it uses the home’s existing electricity supply and doesn’t involve any renovation or construction work.

MPS issued the statement after the procedure for installing an EV charging bay (EVCB) at home was raised on TikTok. PSPs and SPs are qualified persons, such as architects and professional engineers, who submit plans to local authorities for approval.

If the installation does involve renovation or construction work, owners have to refer to the MPS Building Department. The council also advises owners to make sure the installation follows safety requirements and suits the home’s electricity supply capacity.

The rules are different for chargers meant for public, commercial or paid use. For these, at strata and non-strata housing, industrial premises, institutions, petrol stations and R&R areas, whether a PSP, SP or draughtsman has to be appointed depends on PLANMalaysia’s EV charging bay guidelines (GPP EVCB) and fire safety requirements set by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

MPS’ form for a minor works permit for an EV charging bay has to be filled in by a consultant, with the application letter signed by an architect, consulting engineer or draughtsman. The council’s statement doesn’t mention that form.

This is MPS’ position for its own area, so if your home comes under a different local council, check with them first.

TNB’s guide for home chargers says to start by getting an Energy Commission (ST)-registered contractor to check your wiring and distribution board and work out the load. A single-phase supply can take a total load of up to 10 kW, and anything above that needs three-phase, which only TNB can approve. The charger must also be approved by ST and installed by an ST-registered installer.

MPS says it supports wider EV use as part of Selangor’s green mobility and sustainable urban development agenda. For queries, it says to call its One Stop Centre (OSC) at 03-6126 5925 or its Building Department at 03-6126 5854, or use its official channels.