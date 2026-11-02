Perak KPDN received 25 complaints in Oct over petrol contamination, water in fuel storage tanks suspected

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 2 November 2026 9:42 am

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) in Perak received 25 complaints in October over suspected RON95 petrol contamination, believed to have been caused by water in fuel storage tanks. The complaints came from five districts in the state – Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping, Parit Buntar and Manjung.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said they had conducted inspections and monitoring following the complaints and collected samples of the fuel for analysis by Jabatan Kimia Malaysia.

“As of now, we have yet to receive the results from the department of chemistry. We will await the findings before deciding on further action,” he said in Ipoh yesterday, reported by Bernama. Kamalludin added that the complaints received so far involved only RON95 petrol, with none concerning diesel or RON97.

He advised affected consumers to retain relevant documents and evidence to support claims through the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia or civil courts.

Last month, motorists in Penang, Kedah and Selangor alleged that petrol contaminated with water had damaged their vehicles, and some of the cases went viral on social media, leading to samples being collected by KPDN for investigations.