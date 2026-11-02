Rapid Penang launches 15 EV buses; 75 units in total to be rolled out on island and mainland by March 2027

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 2 November 2026 11:18 am

Penang has received its first batch of electric buses for its public transportation network, reported The Star.

Of the initial batch of 15 electric buses in Penang, 14 are compact 8.25-metre bus, and one is a standard 12-metre bus, according to the report.

“Their compact size will allow them to navigate tighter roads and busier areas easily, improving connectivity for commuters,” transport minister Anthony Loke said at the official launch at the Rapid Penang depot along Weld Quay. A total of 75 electric buses will be operational across the island and mainland by March next year, the transport minister said.

The acqusition of 75 electric buses for the state is part of a wider, first-phase acquisition of 250 EV buses, of which 175 electric buses will be for Rapid KL. In the longer term, Rapid Bus will acquire 1,600 EV buses in stages by 2031 to replace some of the diesel-powered buses in Rapid KL and Rapid Penang fleets.

Dedicated depot charging infrastructure is being installed across operations to ensure efficient daily service and maintenance, the transport minister said.

As of October 13, Rapid Bus had received 52 EV buses – 37 in KL and 15 in Penang – under the first phase. Penang’s 14 8.25-metre buses and one 12-metre bus would serve the island and Seberang Perai.