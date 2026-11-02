Yamaha pulls out of Qatar MotoGP after Sepang GP

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2026 9:03 am

Yamaha has withdrawn both its MotoGP teams from the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, following growing opposition from riders over security concerns in the Middle East. The decision came just hours after the Malaysian GP at Sepang, where 19 of the 22 riders reportedly said they did not want to race in Qatar.

The withdrawal rules out Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins from the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team, as well as Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu from Prima Pramac Yamaha. Miller revealed the extent of the opposition at Sepang, saying riders had made their position clear to championship organisers.

“I don’t want to go. Like everybody. There’s 19 of us that don’t want to go there,” he said. “I don’t think we should be racing like that. We’ve made our opinion very clear on that. As riders, we’ve united and done the best we can.”

The Australian stressed the objections were not directed at Qatar itself, but at the security situation in neighbouring countries. “I love Qatar, but the surrounding areas are the issue that we have. Unfortunately, the neighbours have some issues. There’s a lot of uncertainty there to go and put on a global event,” he added.

Yamaha said its existing corporate travel restrictions remained in place and that it had found insufficient grounds to change them following an assessment of the regional security situation. The Qatar GP, scheduled for November 6 to 8, was originally due to take place in April but was postponed following the outbreak of conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Riders have since demanded written safety guarantees covering the entire paddock, including evacuation arrangements, medical and life insurance, and repatriation cover. While organisers say they have received assurances from Qatari authorities, riders want MotoGP’s commercial rights holder to accept responsibility should the security situation deteriorate.

MotoGP in a press statement maintains the race will proceed, citing assurances from Qatari authorities, Lusail International Circuit, relevant embassies and independent safety experts. The championship has also warned that teams and riders refusing to participate could face contractual or sporting consequences. MotoGP expressed disappointment with Yamaha’s withdrawal, with any disciplinary action to be handled by the FIM.

The dispute, which came into focus during the Malaysian GP weekend at Sepang, leaves MotoGP facing the prospect of a depleted grid in Qatar. The championship is scheduled to continue at Portimao for the Portuguese GP before concluding the season in Valencia, Spain.